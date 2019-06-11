× Ethanol Plant Visit, Private Fundraiser are Focus of President Trump’s Iowa Trip

DES MOINES, Iowa – President Donald Trump makes his first visit to Iowa since 2018 on Tuesday.

The President will begin his visiting touring an ethanol production facility in Council Bluffs. This comes after Trump recently approved year-round access to E-15 gas, beginning this summer.

Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Managing Director Lucy Norton said, “Consumers are now going to have another option throughout the year. Another fuel choice.”

E-15 is produced from Iowa corn. Experts say it is a cleaner burn and is cheaper for consumers.

Norton said approving year-round access will likely boost corn prices for Iowa Farmers.

“We’re going to see an immediate boost. Several, hundred millions gallons in demand. In long-term, it is going to be much more significant than that. So, it comes at a time where we need expansion within our ag markets,” Norton said.

Norton said there are currently 43 ethanol production facilities in the state.

President Trump will make his way back to the metro in the afternoon to attend a private fundraiser for the Republican Party of Iowa in West Des Moines.

Preya Samsundar with the Republican National Committee said voters are excited to see the President back in Iowa.

“They just want to hear that things are continuing to go great. The economy is roaring, it’s continuing to go strong and that the President is going to continue to have their back,” Samsundar said.