President Trump Takes Swing at Democrats at Metro Fundraiser

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- President Donald Trump returned to the Hawkeye State for a pair of events on Tuesday.

He started in Council Bluffs at an ethanol plant, where he touted the recent expansion to year-round E15 gas.

After speaking in Council Bluffs, he headed to the metro for a fundraiser in West Des Moines. This second stop was less of a campaign rally, and the president took time to boost Iowa's Republican Party.

In his speech, he connected the Democratic Party to socialism.

"The Democrats have never been more out of touch with the mainstream. They are totally out of touch. They want open borders which brings crime, drugs and human trafficking. Every top Democrat supports taxpayer abortion until birth,” Trump said. “Republicans believe every life is a sacred gift from God."

Trump had the support of 700 people who attended The America First Dinner.

Governor Kim Reynolds was there, but other top Republicans such as Joni Ernst, Steve King and Chuck Grassley, were not.

Trump not only backed Iowa’s Fetal Heart Beat Bill,which the court struck down. The President also defended his immigration policy. The president vowed to build 500 miles of a boarder wall.

Channel 13 spoke with supporters of year-round E15 who say it is about time the president makes a stop in Iowa.

“It’s now more important than ever because what’s happening in this country with all the socialist ideas that are being floated around on the other side,” Ames resident Theresa Garman said.

All proceeds from Tuesday’s fundraiser will go to the Republican Party of Iowa.

Attendees said they paid upwards of $500 per plate.