The Hard Way: A Glimpse at One of Iowa’s Toughest Jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORY COUNTY, Iowa -- From gigantic combines to genetically modified crops to robotic milking machines, Iowa`s agricultural scenes have changed so much over the past hundred years, our great-grandparents might not even recognize them.

But there’s one job that really hasn’t changed much at all.

Channel 13’s Andy Fales has wanted to look into it for a while, and when he finally did this spring, it turns out he had good timing.

He takes us to Helmuth Stables in Story County to look at a difficult job that’s in demand and few others can do.