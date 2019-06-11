The Hard Way: A Glimpse at One of Iowa’s Toughest Jobs

Posted 11:10 pm, June 11, 2019

STORY COUNTY, Iowa -- From gigantic combines to genetically modified crops to robotic milking machines, Iowa`s agricultural scenes have changed so much over the past hundred years, our great-grandparents might not even recognize them.

But there’s one job that really hasn’t changed much at all.

Channel 13’s Andy Fales has wanted to look into it for a while, and when he finally did this spring, it turns out he had good timing.

He takes us to Helmuth Stables in Story County to look at a difficult job that’s in demand and few others can do.

