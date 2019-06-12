× Alford Plea for Des Moines Mom Accused of Tying Up Her Children

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman accused of tying up her three children has entered an Alford plea to three counts of child endangerment.

That means 38-year-old Jessica Henderson does not admit guilt but recognizes there’s enough evidence to convict her at trial.

Police arrested Henderson in September of 2018 after a family friend visiting the home saw her then 4-year-old, 5-year-old and 9-year-old children tied up.

He took photos of the incident and later told the principal at River Woods Elementary who called police.

Henderson faces up to two years in prison and a $625 fine.