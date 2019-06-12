Experts Say Mosquitoes Will be Particularly Bad this Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa --If you thought mosquitoes were bad last year, experts say this year will be even worse.

Lois Cain lives in Clive just off of the Greenbelt Trail. She loves to garden in her backyard but says the bugs so bad she has to take breaks.

“I say OK I had enough I have to quit for a while. If the wind picks up it's better so I like the wind,” said Cain.

Runners on the Greenbelt Trail say they've had enough as well.

“When you're out here running and take a few minutes it seems like you get bit up pretty quickly,” said Gabriel Loaf.

Clive is one of several communities around the metro that has been spraying for mosquitoes throughout the summer. Clive started on May 22, and West Des Moines will only spray around the holiday weekends like the Fourth of July and Labor Day. Meanwhile, Des Moines will resume spraying on June 13.

While the mosquitoes may be bugging runners and gardeners, some are taking advantage of the situation.

“Very good for business, the phones have been ringing. These past probably seven to 10 days is when they really started exploding and that's because the rain stopped, temperatures went up, mosquitoes started popping” said Brennen Nading, Route Manager for Springer Professional home services.

Among other things, Springer will go onto your property and spray for mosquitoes. While they’ll bring out the big guns, they say homeowners can do a few things to get ahead of the problem.

“Try to eliminate any kind of stagnant water, bird baths are a good example. Make sure your gutters are cleaned out so there ‘aint any stagnant water sitting up there. Without stagnant water mosquito females are not able to lay their eggs,” said Brennen.

Even then, mosquitoes may be unavoidable. Aside from bug spray, Brennen has some tips to stop them from biting.

“They're drawn to anything like perfume, deodorant, the C02 coming out of your mouth is the number one thing, dark clothing. So yeah, if you don’t want to get bit just wear white clothes and don’t breath,” he said.

According to a study released by Iowa State University the mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus are more likely to be found in Southern and Western Iowa.