Pleasant Hill Names New Fire Chief

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The city of Pleasant Hill is announcing its new fire chief and for the first time in city history, the department will be lead full-time by a woman.

Wednesday marks Jamie Xayavong’s first day as the Pleasant Hill Fire Chief. She has 13 years of experience with the department, serving as a lieutenant and then a captain.

She has also served as the interim chief for the last year.

Xayavong also worked for 17 years with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office while working for the department.

She is one of 150 female fire chiefs in the country, that’s out of nearly 30,000 departments.