Roses Are Ready for State Center Rose Festival

STATE CENTER, Iowa- This weekend is the occasion for the 61st annual Rose Festival at State Center. So far, Iowa’s cold wet weather has not affected thousands of rose blooms now in the garden.

“It’s trimming the roses, cut the roses back is a big thing first,” said John Lechnir, the State Center Rose Gardener. “You want to get to that before you have to start mowing, and then the mowing kind of takes over.”

The celebration will welcome as many as 9,000 for the parade on Saturday, which can go on for an hour and half.

“Really what I look forward to just seeing everyone come back,” said Buffi Honeck, Event Chair. “People mark their calendars to come back and be around for the celebration.”

The roses have been in full bloom now a couple of days, the celebration gets underway Thursday night, with a big event Friday night.

“People bring their lawn chairs, their blankets, this place is just full of people on Friday night, watching to see who the next Rose Queen’s going to be,” said Honeck.

“The Rose Garden has to replace a dozen or more roses each year, as some die off,” said Lechnir.

“We are called the Rose Capital of Iowa, the Rose Gardens been around since 1958, and over the years everyone from community members, to business owners, they take part on the board to make sure that this tradition continues,” said Honek.

If you would like more information on the State Center Rose Festival, click here.