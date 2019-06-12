× Sabrina Ray’s Grandmother Arrested After Alleged Prison Break

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A woman sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with the death of her adopted granddaughter is facing another felony charge after court documents show she escaped from prison last month.

Sixty-four-year-old Carla Bousman pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment, one count of neglect of a dependent person, one count of obstruction of prosecution, one count of accessory after the fact, and two counts of child endangerment in the 2017 death of Sabrina Ray.

The teen weighed just 56 pounds when she was found unresponsive in her home in Perry in May 2017.

According to court documents, Carla Bousman escaped from the Iowa Correctional Institution in Mitchellville on the morning of May 2nd. It was reported she left the ground and was heading east into Mitchellville. Staff was able to take her into custody about half a mile away and she was returned to the prison.

Bousman was charged with escape, a class D felony, in the case. She was transferred to the Polk County Jail Wednesday for prosecution.

Bousman and four other family members were sentenced after convictions related to Sabrina Ray’s death.

Marc and Misty Ray, Sabrina’s adoptive parents, were sentenced in January. Misty will spend the rest of her life in prison and is not eligible for parole. Marc was sentenced to 80 years in prison and must serve 35 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Adoptive brother Justin Ray was sentenced to 10 years in prison and adoptive cousin Josie Bousman was sentenced to serve up to 14 years in prison.