Attempted Murder Charge Filed Following Marshalltown Shooting

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – A Marshalltown pair is behind bars after police say one of them shot at a man on the sidewalk as they drove by early Thursday morning.

According to a Marshalltown Police Department news release, the incident happened in the 300 block of North 4th Ave. A caller told police that someone in a car that drove by and shot at him with a pistol. Evidence of the shooting was found at the scene and police were able to locate the vehicle involved at the suspect’s home.

After executing a search warrant of the residence, police took 33-year-old Jeremy Lavender and 30-year-old Stevie Lavender into custody. Jeremy is charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, reckless use of a firearm, control of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stevie Lavender is charged with accessory after the fact and interference with official acts.

Both are charged with four counts of child endangerment because during the execution of the search warrant pipes used to smoke narcotics were found to be accessible to children in the home.

Criminal complaints in the case say Stevie was driving the vehicle during the shooting and Jeremy was a passenger. As the vehicle approached the victim, Jeremy allegedly told him he was going to shoot then fired at him. The victim was not injured.

Jeremy and Stevie Lavender are being held in the Marshall County Jail.