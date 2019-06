× Kellogg Man Killed in Grain Bin Accident

KELLOGG, Iowa — A 78-year-old Kellogg man died Thursday after he became trapped in a grain bin.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office was called to the grain bin in the 8200 block of Highway 6 around 8:00 am Thursday. When they arrived they found David William Hotger buried in the grain. He was taken by helicopter to a Des Moines hospital where he died.