Motorcyclist Gets Away from Iowa State Patrol After 115 MPH Chase

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A motorcyclist hit speeds of more than 100 miles per hour while eluding the Iowa State Patrol Thursday morning.

The pursuit began around 6:45 a.m. north of the East Mixmaster on I-35. An Iowa State Trooper tried to pull over a motorcyclist who was weaving in and out of traffic but they refused to stop.

Sgt. Nate Ludwig says the motorcyclist then got on westbound I-235. The motorcycle was traveling at 115 miles per hour at some points during the chase.

The pursuit was called off after the motorcyclist exited I-235 near Cottage Grove and law enforcement lost sight of him.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing to investigate the case.