LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 07: The Vivint Doorbell Camera is displayed at CES 2016 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 7, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It works with the Vivint Sky smart home system and features two-way talk via a built-in microphone and speaker, a 180-degree camera lens with night vision, and on-demand access to 30-second video clips it records. Customers able to see who is at the door on their smartphones can lock or unlock the door remotely. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 9 and features 3,600 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 150,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Police Ask Waukee Residents to Register Home Security Cameras
LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 07: The Vivint Doorbell Camera is displayed at CES 2016 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 7, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It works with the Vivint Sky smart home system and features two-way talk via a built-in microphone and speaker, a 180-degree camera lens with night vision, and on-demand access to 30-second video clips it records. Customers able to see who is at the door on their smartphones can lock or unlock the door remotely. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 9 and features 3,600 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 150,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
WAUKEE, Iowa — The Waukee Police Department is asking residents to register their home security cameras with the city.
The Des Moines Register reports that the purpose is so police can request footage quickly if an incident happens nearby.
Video footage from a home security camera in Brooklyn, Iowa led police to the car of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man accused of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts last summer.
The Cedar Rapids police have a similar program.
Waukee residents can register their cameras on the city’s website.