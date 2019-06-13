× Police Ask Waukee Residents to Register Home Security Cameras

WAUKEE, Iowa — The Waukee Police Department is asking residents to register their home security cameras with the city.

The Des Moines Register reports that the purpose is so police can request footage quickly if an incident happens nearby.

Video footage from a home security camera in Brooklyn, Iowa led police to the car of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man accused of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts last summer.

The Cedar Rapids police have a similar program.

Waukee residents can register their cameras on the city’s website.