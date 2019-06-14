× Collin Richards Pleads Guilty to Murder of Celia Barquin Arozamena on Ames Golf Course

NEVADA, Iowa — Nine-months after attacking and stabbing a former Iowa State University golfer to death on an Ames golf course, Collin Richards admitted his guilt in court on Friday.

Richards entered a guilty plea to a count of First Degree Murder for the death of Celia Barquin Arozamena. The former ISU golfer was attacked on Coldwater Golf Links on September 17th, 2018. Her body was found on the course by other golfers.

Collin Richards, a 22-year-old homeless man who lived near the course, was arrested nearby.

Earlier this year Richards sent the judge in his case a handwritten note asking to change his plea to guilty. The judge didn’t accept that plea but urged Richards to meet with his attorneys. Today at a hearing in Nevada, Richards entered a formal guilty plea. He ill be sentenced on August 23rd. He faces a mandatory sentence of life with the possibility of parole.

Story County Attorney Jessica Reynolds released a statement after today’s hearing reading in part:

“My heart is with Celia’s family today with the hope that this result will bring them some level of comfort … I hope we can take this moment to come together as a community and begin to heal together.”

Barquin Arozamena won a Big 12 Title at ISU. Iowa State has renamed its women athlete of the year award in her honor.