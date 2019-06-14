Confluence Brewing Co. Teaching People How Beer is Made During Des Moines Beer Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines Beer Week kicks off Friday with the opportunity to taste the 2019 Collaboration Beers.

Confluence Brewing Co. and Brightside Aleworks are one of the collaborations people can taste at the kick-off event.

Their beer is called “Half & Half.” It is an Arnold-Palmer-style Ale.

President and Head Brewer for Confluence Brewing Co. John Martin said every week the brewery is releasing a new beer in 2019, finding inspiration from around the world.

“There is also a ton of inspiration here in the United States with the hazy IPA’s, sour beers, barrel aged and just all kinds of variations on original styles,” Martin said.

Martin said in a week the brewing company typical makes two to four beers.

The four main ingredients in any beer are grains, hops, yeast, and water. Martin said depending on the style, you could see a variation of ingredients added or taken away.

“There are so many different styles of beer that each batch is different on hopping ratios and when they go into the boil and so forth,” Martin said.

Martin said it can take anywhere from 12 days to eight weeks for a beer to be ready to hit the shelves.

On June 13th, the brewing company was creating their spin on a childhood classic, campfire smores.

“It’s a barrel-aged version of our campfire black lager. It has marshmallow cream and graham crackers and it ages about six months in a whiskey barrel,” Martin said.

In 2018, Confluence Brewing Co. sold 6,700 barrels of beer.

“I tell people they made us cool. We make the beer, but they make us look cool,” Martin said.

Events for Des Moines Beer Week run Friday, June 14th to Sunday, June 23rd.