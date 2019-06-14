× Des Moines Delivery Business Damaged in Early Morning Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called to the east side of Des Moines early Friday morning after a fire was reported outside a business.

Lt. Chris Bolton with the Des Moines Fire Department says the call about a fire in the area of E. 5th Street and Court came in at 3:32 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found an exterior fire at King Delivery Services at 101 E. 5th Street. They were able to put out the flames quickly.

The building suffered some exterior smoke and flame damage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.