× Des Moines Police Looking for Hit-and-Run Driver in East Side Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is hospitalized in serious condition after being injured by a hit-and-run driver on Thursday evening, police say.

56-year old Paul Williams was found laying in the middle of the street in the 1600 block of E. Grand Avenue just after 10:00 pm on Thursday. Des Moines Police are looking for a red sedan they believe hit Williams and then sped off from the scene. The car would have front bumper and windshield damage.

Police are still processing evidence from the scene and interviewing witnesses but they are asking for more witnesses to come forward.

The DMPD Traffic Unit can be contacted at (515) 323-8370. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at (515) 223-1400 or online.