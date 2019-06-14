× Field of Dreams Movie Site Marks 30 Years Since Movie Release

DYERSVILLE, Iowa- The Field of Dreams Movie Site will play host to a 30th Anniversary Celebration of the movie shot northeast of Dyersville.

People are welcome to come for all kinds of kids activities, catch on the field, food and music all day at the Field of Dreams Movie Site. In the evening there will also be an all star game with Iowa sports figures, verses the Ghost Players, a team like in the movie.

All star players include; Adam Haluska, Dallas Clark, Greg Brunner, Jeff Horner, Mike Boddicker, Rick Coleman, Tim Dwight, Todd Blythe, Todd Sears, and Tyler Lorenzen, according to a news release from Field of Dreams Movie Site.

“Thirty years, we can’t believe it’s our 30th anniversary already,last year alone we had over 115,000 people here so it’s continuing to live on as popular as ever,” said Roman Weinberg, Operations Manager for Field of Dreams.

The event on Father’s Day weekend is designed to be family-friendly.

“Saturday is the day of our pride come on out bring your kids play catch with your father or your parents here at the Field of Dreams,” said Weinberg.

The day will end with the Movie “Field of Dreams” being shown on the site where it was filmed.

For ticket and schedule information click here.