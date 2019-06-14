‘Folded Flags’ Art Installation Honors Local Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A new art installation in West Des Moines is debuting on a very fitting day, Flag Day.

Fifteen, 15-foot folded flags will be debuted Friday in West Des Moines along the new Veteran’s Parkway to honor veterans in the area.

This is the first phase of 11 miles of roadway receiving public art and enhancements. The city says the flags will give off a soft glow from dusk until dawn. For this piece, the city got feedback from neighbors, property owners, and the veterans in our community. The veterans talked about three central themes they wanted to see in the enhancement projects.

“They really wanted their services as veterans to be celebrated and they want to be recognized and also, they spent a lot of time reflecting back on their years in the service, so we wanted our project to portray that reflection piece as well,” West Des Moines Director of Parks and Recreation Sally Ortgies.

The city said this piece is meant to serve as a reflection piece as many people connect folded flags to funerals of veterans.

“You know even people attending are witnessing that flag being handed over to a family member and really that hits home with a lot of people,” Ortgies said.

There is a public dedication for the installation Friday night at 7:30, it begins with a concert, there will be apple pie served, an honor guard and a 21-gun salute, a flag folding ceremony from a Boy Scout troop and speakers throughout the night.

There is no onsite parking available for the dedication event but there is a shuttle that will run from the intersection of Thornton Avenue and First Street.