Former Gov. Branstad Testifying Friday in Discrimination Lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa governor and current U.S. ambassador to China Terry Branstad is expected to take the stand inside a Polk County courtroom Friday morning – to defend himself against discrimination claims.

Former Iowa Workforce Commissioner Chris Godfrey is suing the state, Branstad, and his former chief of staff and legal counsel.

Godfrey was appointed to the position by Gov. Chet Culver. When Gov. Branstad was elected in 2010, Godfrey was asked to resign.

When he refused, Branstad cut his salary by $40,000.

Godfrey says Branstad wanted him out because of his sexual orientation – Godfrey is gay.

Branstad says he didn’t know Godfrey was gay and that as governor he had the authority to reduce his salary.

The hearing begins at 9:00 a.m. Friday.