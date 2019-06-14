× Innocent Bystander Killed When Davenport Police Chase Ends in Crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Officials say an innocent bystander was the victim of a deadly crash that happened when a suspect tried to run from police in eastern Iowa Thursday.

An Iowa State Patrol crash report says police tried to pull over 19-year-old Angel Ochoa on West Kimberly Road in Davenport around 2:30 p.m. because of an active warrant.

The report says Ochoa took off and ran a red light at North Fairmount Street, slamming into a car driven by 48-year-old Lori Letts.

Letts was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ochoa and his passenger were hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital.

Ochoa now faces multiple charges including homicide by vehicle, interference with official acts, and serious injury by vehicle. He is being held at the Scott County Jail.