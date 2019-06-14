× One Injured in Fleur Drive Chain Reaction Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating a morning crash involving a semi truck that left one person injured.

The crash happened at the intersection of Fleur Drive and MLK Parkway, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. One person suffered minor injuries in the accident and was transported to the hospital.

The chain reaction crash happened around 6:45 a.m. Friday and involved at least four vehicles. A car, two SUVs, and a semi truck in the southbound lanes of Fleur Drive all showed signs of damage from the accident.

Traffic was tied up during the morning commute as crews worked to clear the scene.

Police have not said whether any charges will be filed in connection with the accident.