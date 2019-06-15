× One Dead, Seven Injured in Story County Crash

Nevada, IA — Saturday’s heavy rains may have caused a crash that left one person dead and several other injured, according to police.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office said two cars escorting a horse and rider were driving along 620th Avenue near 190th Street in Nevada, when a pick-up truck struck the rear escort vehicle. The impact forced both the car and truck into the ditch, and caused the escort vehicle to roll several times.

Police said the crash killed the driver of the car, and sent five of his passengers to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two people in the truck also had to be taken to the hospital. Their injuries aren’t considered life threatening.

Police believe reduced visibility caused by rain played a major role in the collision. They’ve not released the names of those involved, pending family notification.