Police Investigate Multiple Deaths Inside WDM Home

Posted 1:58 pm, June 15, 2019, by

West Des Moines, IA — Police have launched an investigation at a home in West Des Moines, after multiple people were found dead there Saturday morning.

West Des Moines Police found the bodies at a home in the 900 block of 65th Street. Police said a passerby alerted them to a problem at the residence around 10 a.m. Saturday morning. They have not confirmed how many people are involved or what caused the deaths.

A department spokesperson said there is no ongoing threat to the public. The Department of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

