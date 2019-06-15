× Police Investigate Multiple Deaths Inside WDM Home

West Des Moines, IA — Police have launched an investigation at a home in West Des Moines, after multiple people were found dead there Saturday morning.

West Des Moines Police found the bodies at a home in the 900 block of 65th Street. Police said a passerby alerted them to a problem at the residence around 10 a.m. Saturday morning. They have not confirmed how many people are involved or what caused the deaths.

A department spokesperson said there is no ongoing threat to the public. The Department of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.