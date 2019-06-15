× UPDATE: Family of Four Dead in Their West Des Moines Home, Found With Gunshot Wounds

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say a family of four is dead in their West Des Moines home, all four suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say 44 year-old Chandrasekhar Sunkara, 41 year-old Lavanya Sunkara, a 15 year old boy and a 10 year old boy were all pronounced dead at the scene. The family lived at 935 65th Street, just off of Ashworth Road.

Autopsies will be preformed at a later date and will determine the cause of death for each person.

“This tragedy will impact family, friends, co-workers, anyone that new this family,” said West Des Moines Police Sergeant Dan Wade. “We are continuing to work through this investigation. We will follow through until we have answered as many questions as the evidence allows. We are confident, though, that there is no continuing threat to the community, he said.

Police say that other family members, two adults and two children, were staying as guests. Police say when the victims were discovered, one of the family members ran outside looking for help. He found someone walking through the neighborhood and that person called 911.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation is still processing the scene.