FACEOFF: The Iowa Connection Goes Beyond Nick Nurse With the Raptors

The Toronto Raptors won the  NBA title, first in franchise history.  Raptors are coached by Carroll native Nick Nurse.  John Sears and Keith Murphy show a few other Iowa ties helped along the way.

