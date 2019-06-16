Severe Weather Alerts

I THINK: Stop Bashing the US Women for Scoring 13 Goals

Posted 11:31 pm, June 16, 2019, by

The US womens soccer team had no trouble in its opening game at the World Cup, beating Thailand 13-0.  John Sears says we should celebrate, just like the women did.

