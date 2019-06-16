× Insiders 6/16/2019: Joni Ernst Rides Air Force One for First Time, Joe Biden Shares What Could Unite All 23 Presidential Candidates

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, a Red Oak Republican, shared what it was like to ride for the first time with President Donald Trump on Air Force One. She also explained how she says she is saving taxpayers money at a time when the federal debt has surged past $22 trillion following the Republican-led tax cuts that she supported. Ernst also remains behind the president’s increased tariffs on Chinese exports as a way to force that country to change some of its policies that Ernst believes harms Americans.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate from Delaware, thinks he knows one issue that would unite all 23 Democratic presidential candidates.

A man born in Canada who now lives in Fairfield shares an encounter his family had with Biden in 1987. He is considering Biden for president in 2020 but likes a few others, too.

Three presidential candidates share how they know when their messages connect with an audience.

Senator Joni Ernst takes this week's Insiders Quick 6. (Editor's note: Afterwards, Ernst's spokesman said that she misspoke when she said Kellyanne Conway was leaving her position as counselor to President Donald Trump).