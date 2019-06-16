× Multiple People Hurt After Drive-By Shooting in Des Moines

Des Moines, IA — Several people had to be taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting brought a violent end to a party on Des Moines’ east side.

Des Moines Police said a number of people were standing near the street in the 1200 block of Sampson Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, when someone fired multiple shots into the crowd from a vehicle.

Six people had to be take to the hospital, according to police. They’ve only been identified as three males and three females between the ages of 16 and 20- years-old. Police said all the victims are in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.