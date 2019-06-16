× UPDATE: Police Identify Driver Killed In Story County Crash

Nevada, IA —The Story County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the victims involved in a deadly crash in Nevada Saturday night.

Police said 27-year-old Nycole Henderson of Nevada died when a pick-up truck driven by 17-year-old Nathaniel Oberhokam of Story City slammed into her Jeep.

Police say Henderson and another vehicle were escorting a horse and rider down 620th Avenue around 5:15 p.m., when Henderson’s vehicle was hit from behind.

The truck and the escort vehicle slid into the ditch. Police say Henderson’s car rolled several times. Five of her passengers and one other person in Obkerhokam’s truck were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say low visibility from heavy rains is what caused the collision.