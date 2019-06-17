380 Cats: ARL Concludes Its Madrid Animal Hoarding Rescue Mission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADRID, Iowa -- The Animal Rescue League says it has concluded its rescue efforts at a Madrid home and the numbers are astounding.

380 cats were found in and around the home of Dennis Carlson in the last two weeks. 194 of those cats were dad, including some bodies found stashed in a freezer. 186 living cats are now in the care of the ARL.

The cats were found living in horrendous conditions in Carslon's home. At least six inches of cat feces covered all surfaces. All of the cats rescued from his home were in need of medical attention. The ARL has been monitoring the area with trail cameras and say there are no more signs of cats in the area.

The ARL is welcoming donations of money, supplies and time to help care for the cats and get them ready for new homes. A website has been setup specifically to update the needs of "The Madrid Cats."

The ARL has more than 1,000 cats in its care right now.