Assault Suspect Dies After ‘Medical Episode’ in Police Custody in Maquoketa

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Maquoketa man died Saturday morning after police say he suffered a medical episode while he was in custody.

Drew Edwards was in police custody for charges related to an assault investigation when he ‘began showing signs of a medical episode’, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. EMTs were called to the scene and transported Edwards to Jackson County Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The DCI reports that Jackson County deputies and the Maquoketa police officers where called to the 100 block of West Apple Street in Maquoketa around 7:00 am on Saturday on reports on a physical altercation in progress. Edwards was taken into custody at the scene. There is no word on other injuries or arrests in the incident.

Edwards’ cause of death has not been released, nor have any further details of his medical episode.