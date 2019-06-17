× Deaths of Family of Four in West Des Moines Ruled Murder-Suicide

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines Police now say the deaths of a family of four was the result of a murder-suicide.

Police say Lavanya Sunkara and two boys, ages 10 and 15, were shot and killed in their family home on Saturday morning. Her husband, Chandrasekahr Sunkara, shot and killed and himself.

Police were called the family’s home in the 900 block of 65th Street around 10:00 am on Saturday, June 15th. All four family members were pronounced dead at the home. Four other family members, two adults and two children, were in the home at the time of the shooting. Police say one of those family members ran outside and asked someone in the neighborhood to call 911.

The names of the boys killed in the home and the relatives who were in the home at the time have not been released.