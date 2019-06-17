Des Moines Mural Artist Paints The City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Des Moines, Iowa -- There’s a lot in a name. For Des Moines, there’s nine letters and a space. A local artist created a mural downtown that tells a story of Des Moines within each letter.

After almost two weeks of painting, the corner of Fifth and Locust is a little more colorful now that the giant Des Moines mural is finished.

The artist, Ben Schuh, hopes the mural helps people interact with the city in a different way.

“I just like the colorfulness downtown and then it just of course shouts out each little thing downtown or around the Des Moines area,” Des Moines resident Katie Patterson said.

For example, the first “E” is the new Lauridsen Skate Park. The “O” is the 80/35 Festival and the “N” is the Papajohn Sculpture Park. Toward the bottom, the phrase “Better Together, Better Forever,” with the red Traveler’s Insurance umbrella.

But for the next couple weeks, Ben Schuh is going to be painting on a much smaller scale. He is creating original works for the Des Moines Arts Festival in two weeks by setting up an easel around town and finishing a painting that day.

”I paint anywhere that I like the view, so if I can look at something and be inspired by it, that’s a good reason to set up and paint. I’ve done paintings of pretty much most of the skyline, elements of the sculpture park. I don’t know there is a love for the architecture of Des Moines and to capture it on canvas,” Schuh said.

You can see some of Ben Schuh’s work as well as many other local artists at the Des Moines Arts Festival, June 28th through the 30th in Western Gateway Park.