Jerry Foxhoven Resigns as Director of Iowa Department of Human Services
DES MOINES, Iowa — Jerry Foxhoven has resigned as the head of the Iowa Department of Human Services, according to the Governor Kim Reynolds’ office.
On Monday afternoon Governor Kim Reynolds announced via press release that Gerd Clabaugh, the director of Department of Public Health, has been named interim director of DHS. The release’s only mention of Foxhoven is in the final line: “Clabaugh replaces Jerry Foxhoven, who resigned effective today.”
Foxhoven has led the DHS since June 2017. He was appointed by Governor Reynolds to succeed Chuck Palmer. Under Foxhoven the agency has dealt with a number of controversies including the deaths of two teen girls at the hands of adoptive parents under DHS supervision and the transition to privately managed Medicare in Iowa.
Clabaugh will serve as interim DHS Director while also continuing as the director of the Department of Public Health.
Here is the full text of the Governor’s press release:
DES MOINES – Today, Governor Reynolds appointed Gerd W. Clabaugh to serve as interim director of the Department of Human Services. He will continue to serve as director of the Department of Public Health until a permanent DHS director is named.
“Gerd has done an incredible job at the Department of Public Health and is well positioned to lead the Department of Human Services,” said Gov. Reynolds. “He will play a very important role in implementing my vision for an integrated, compassionate, and coordinated health care system.”
Gerd Clabaugh has served as the director of the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) since 2014. Clabaugh has served in many capacities within IDPH, including deputy director, director of health promotion and chronic disease prevention, director of acute disease epidemiology and emergency response. During the early 1990s, he served as director of the center for health policy. Clabaugh has Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Political Science and Economics from Drake University, a Master of Public Administration (MPA) from Iowa State University, and Doctoral Studies in Health Management and Policy from the University of Iowa.
Clabaugh replaces Jerry Foxhoven, who resigned effective today.