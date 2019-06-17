× Jerry Foxhoven Resigns as Director of Iowa Department of Human Services

DES MOINES, Iowa — Jerry Foxhoven has resigned as the head of the Iowa Department of Human Services, according to the Governor Kim Reynolds’ office.

On Monday afternoon Governor Kim Reynolds announced via press release that Gerd Clabaugh, the director of Department of Public Health, has been named interim director of DHS. The release’s only mention of Foxhoven is in the final line: “Clabaugh replaces Jerry Foxhoven, who resigned effective today.”

Foxhoven has led the DHS since June 2017. He was appointed by Governor Reynolds to succeed Chuck Palmer. Under Foxhoven the agency has dealt with a number of controversies including the deaths of two teen girls at the hands of adoptive parents under DHS supervision and the transition to privately managed Medicare in Iowa.

Clabaugh will serve as interim DHS Director while also continuing as the director of the Department of Public Health.

Here is the full text of the Governor’s press release: