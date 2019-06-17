‘Just Fine,’ Governor Reynolds Says After Trip to the Emergency Room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds offered her first public comments about her health Monday since going to the hospital with chest pains 11 days earlier.

"I'm great," Reynolds, 59, said, "My family has a lot of heart issues and I don't. I've been healthy. But I don`t mess around with it. So everything checked out. I started exercising and maybe my body reacted to that...who knows?"

The governor's staff said she returned to work the same day she saw the doctor after getting her heart, lungs and blood checked out as a precaution.