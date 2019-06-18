23 Democrats Running for President But Joe Biden Told Us He Knows What Could Unite Them All

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Climate change. Student loan forgiveness. Medicare for all. Baby bonds. Universal preschool. Democrats running for president have campaigned on a lot of different ideas. But what could unite them all?

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 presidential candidate from Delaware, thinks the answer is President Donald Trump. We asked Biden that if all 23 Democrats running for president got together in a room and had to agree on one thing, what would that be?

"Everything any one of us stand for, no matter how much we differ, cannot happen as long as Donald Trump is president," Biden said, "Who can beat Donald Trump? The most likely person to beat him. Because without that, none of it matters."

Biden makes the case that none of the ideas Democrats stressed to voters can happen if voters re-elect Trump.

"We can’t get any of what any one of us want done. Period," Biden said, "So that’s the number thing that we can can agree on."

