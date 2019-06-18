× DCI: Sexual Abuse Charges Filed Against Oskaloosa Man Who Pretended to be 16 on Social Media

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Oskaloosa man faces sex abuse charges after police say he solicited explicit photos from minors by pretending to be a teenager.

Thirty-year-old Andrew Richardson was arrested last Wednesday. He remains in the Monroe County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Police in Albia received a complaint that Richardson had passed himself off as a 16-year-old on a social media account where he received the photos from a juvenile girl.

Evidence was discovered that showed sexual contact between Richardson and a juvenile girl.

He is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, three counts of enticement of a minor, and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Albia Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are still working on the case.