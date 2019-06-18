× Gov. Reynolds’ Desire to Take DHS in ‘New Direction’ Prompted Request for Foxhoven to Resign

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds has released a statement on why she asked the director of the Department of Human Services resign.

Jerry Foxhoven resigned Monday without any explanation other than Gov. Reynolds asked him to. He has lead the department for the last two years.

The Governor’s Office released a statement Tuesday morning on the situation, “Governor Reynolds asked Jerry Foxhoven to resign because she wanted to go in a new direction at the Department of Human Services. She has spent the first part of this year assembling a new team, from top to bottom, to carry out her vision. More changes will be announced in the coming days and weeks ahead.”

Gerd Clabaugh, the current head of the Department of Public Health will step in as interim director of the DHS.