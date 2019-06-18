Johnston Residents Say Green Days Festival Was Too Loud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa-- The city of Johnston says it's still counting how many people attended this past weekend's annual Green Days Festival but says it already knows who complained the festival was too loud.

In past years, the festival was held outside the city’s library, this year it moved to Terra Park.

Residents says the after dark fireworks during live band intermissions was just too loud.

"Trying to get kids to bed and go to sleep ourselves you know when you have music going at all hours of the night it’s kind of hard,” Johnston resident Stacey Shuurmann said.

Schuurmann was one of three Johnston’s residents to report noise complaints, but not everyone says it was too loud.

“Definitely more performance and more musical it was great, good bands good people, fun times," Johnston resident Carl Rogers said.

The city of Johnston says it’ll take all complaints into mind when planning next year's festival.