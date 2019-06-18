× What’s It Like to Ride in the World’s Most Famous Plane? ‘Very Nice,’ Says Senator Joni Ernst

DES MOINES, Iowa — Congressional Democrats are trying to block President Donald Trump from repainting it. The president’s former aide shared a story that he had to get a shot of penicillin in the rear-end aboard it. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, a Red Oak Republican, just looks fondly about her first trip on it.

No airplane in the world is likely more well-known than Air Force One, the nickname given to the two planes that transport the president of the United States. Last week Ernst got to ride on the plane for the first time as the president traveled from Washington, D.C. to hold an event in Council Bluffs.

“Very nice,” Ernst said of her experience.

Ernst praised the Air Force flight attendants who work on the plane, which offers 4,000 square feet of working space for the president, his staff and other guests. “Phenomenal people,” Ernst called them.

Also on the flight with Ernst, besides President Trump:

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue Environmental Administrator Andrew Wheeler

Fourth District Congressman Steve King, a Kiron Republican, was not along for the trip. The White House denied him a seat, according to CNN.