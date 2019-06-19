Ankeny Upsets Top-Ranked Johnston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON -- Brody Brecht had 11 strikeouts, and made the game-saving catch in center field as Ankeny upset No. 1 Johnston 1-0 on Wednesday.

The Hawks scored their only run in the top of the third inning, and Brecht took it from there. The sophomore got out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning with a big swinging strikeout.

Brecht was moved to center with one out in the seventh inning. Johnston had two on and two out, Andrew Nord gave it a ride, but Brecht ended the game by making the catch before crashing into the center field wall.

It was just the second loss of the season for Johnston.