Arrest Made in 100-MPH Overnight Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Marshalltown man was arrested early Wednesday morning after leading Des Moines police on a chase that reached 100 miles per hour.

The pursuit began just before 12:30 a.m. at Fleur Drive and Army Post Road when an officer tried to pull 46-year-old Casey Sheriff over because of warrants for probation violations, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Sheriff took off, trying to get away from the police. During the chase, police say he was driving at a speed of 100 miles per hour.

The chase ended about 10 minutes after it started on R63 in Warren County and Sheriff was taken into custody.

He is charged with eluding, driving while license denied, and three probation violations. Sheriff is being held in the Polk County Jail.