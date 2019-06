Ashlyn Clark’s Fearless Fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Iowa girls high school state softball tournament is just one month away. Second ranked Humboldt is hoping to raise the class 3A trophy. But the Wildcats are playing for much more than a championship.

John Sears has the story.

And after you've watched--it's terrific--here are some details on an upcoming fundraiser:

NEXT THURSDAY, JUNE 27TH, IT'S ASHLYNS NIGHT AT THE BALLPARK, A FUNDRAISING NIGHT OF FUN FOR THE CLARK FAMILY.

ACTIVITIES START AT 5PM, INCLUDING HOME RUN DERBY, DUNK TANK, CONCESSIONS, BOUNCE HOUSE, T-SHIRTS.

THEN AT 7 PM, A CELEBRITY SOFTBALL GAME, HAWKEYES VERSUS CYCLONES.

100 PERCENT OF THE PROCEEDS GO DIRECTLY TO THE CLARK FAMILY.

THE HUMBOLDT WILDCATS ARE ON A MISSION.

DOUG "EXCITEMENT WAS ABOUND BEFORE THE SEASON STARTED."

KAYA "I WANT TO WIN IT ALL THIS YEAR."

5TH PLACE IN 2017, 3RD PLACE LAST YEAR.

KENDAL "WE'RE VERY MOTIVATED TO GET FIRST."

DOUG "WE'RE SOLID AT EVERY SPOT."

DOUG "POWER, SPEED, PLAY THE SHORT GAME WE KIND OF HAVE THE TOTAL PACKAGE."

SEARS: "DESPITE AGAIN BEING ONE OF THE TOP TEAMS IN THE STATE THERE'S A DIFFERENT VIBE FOR THE WILDCATS, DIFFERENT MOTIVATION THIS SEASON. SOMETHING OR SOMEONE IS MISSING IN RIGHT FIELD.

ON MAY 8TH SENIOR ASHLYN CLARK WAS DIAGNOSED WITH STAGE 4 HODGKINS LYMPHOMA."

KRISTI "WE GO FROM CELEBRATING GRAD PARTY ON MAY 6TH TO STARTING A FULL REGIMENT OF TESTS ON THE 7TH THEN AN OFFICIAL DIAGNOSIS ON THE 8TH."

JUST LIKE THAT, THE CLARK FAMILY'S WORLD WAS TURNED UPSIDE DOWN.

"I THINK THE ONLY WAY TO DESCRIBE IT IS THE BIGGEST SOCK TO THE GUT THAT IVE EVER FELT."

DOUG "- IT WAS A BLOW FROM ABOVE WHEN WE FOUND OUT."

"- KNOWING THAT SHE WASN`T GOING TO GET EXPERIENCE TO BE A NORMAL OR HAVE A.......SORRY. SHES LIKE MY SISTER AND MY BEST FRIEND. SO ITS JUST HARD. You look up to her? YES! A LOT SHE`S SHOWN ME SO MUCH."

KYAH "I WAS OVERWHELMED WITH TEERS AND I WAS BALLING AT OUR HOUSE. IS SHE GOING TO MAKE IT THROUGH IT, SHES STRONG."

KRISTI "OUR FAITH HAS ALWAYS BEEN STRONG. BUT WHEN YOU DROP TO YOUR KNEES AMD THAT`S THE ONLY THING YOU CAN RELY ON IS YOUR FAITH, THAT`S WHATS GETTING US THROUGH THIS TIME RIGHT NOW."

ASHLYN "GOD GAVE ME THIS FOR A REASON, IM REALLY STRONG IN MY FAITH EVERYTHING HAPPENS FOR A REASON WHATEVER IT MAY BE BUT IT HAPPENED FOR A REASON. HAVING THAT FAITH BASED IS EXTREMELY FORTUNATE FOR ME BECAUSE I HAVE SOMETHING TO LEAN ON"

DOUG "ITS REALLY HARD, IVE HAD MY MOMENTS AND ....ITS HARD BUT IF ASHLYN CAN GO THROUGH WHAT SHES GOING THROUGH AND HAVE SUCH AN UPBEAT PERSONALITY WE HAVE TO DO THAT FOR HER."

5 ROUNDS OF CHEMO AT THE MAYO CLINIC HAVE STARTED.

"ITS NOT PHYSICALLY EXHAUSTING ITS MENTALLY. I WANT TO GET UP AND DO ALL THESE THINGS. I FEEL LIKE IM GOING TO PUKE EVERYTIME I EAT."

THE HARDEST PART FOR ASHLYN,

RIGHT HERE...MISSING OUT ON PLAYING SOFTBALL HER SENIOR YEAR.

ASHLYN "I ONLY GET SO MANY CHANCES TO PLAY WITH MY SISTER SO THIS IS MY LAST SEASON AND MY BEST FRIEND KYAH THE FIRST BASEMAN, ITS REALLY TOUGH...ITS HARD BECAUSE ITS GOING TO BE MY LAST WITH HER."

TEAM ASHLYN

KRISTI "SHE WILL SAY I JUST WANT TO BE IN MY HAPPY PLACE AND THAT`S RIGHT HERE."

ON THIS NIGHT, 1 DAY AFTER A ROUND OF CHEMO... 'HERE' IS OUTSIDE THE FENCE, BEHIND HOME PLATE, GIVING FIST BUMPS TO ALL HER TEAMMATES BEFORE THE GAME.

OUTSIDE THE FENCE WATCHING INTENTLY

...WISHING SHE COULD RUN OUT TO RIGHT FIELD.

ASHLYN "IT MAKES ME EMOTIONAL BECAUSE OF THE SUPPORT I HAVE FROM MY COACH AND EVERYBODY. ITS LIKE A FAMILY. ITS HARD TO TALK ABOUT BECAUSE I DON`T HAVE ANY WORDS TO DESCRIBE IT. EVERYBODY IS SO UPLIFTING AND ENCOURAGING AND ITS LIKE THEY`RE ALL MY SISTERS OUT HERE."

BUT ASHLYN WASN'T ABOUT TO LET HER DIAGNOSIS COMPLETELY RUIN HER SENIOR SEASON.

SOT: KRISTI " SHES A STRONG LITTLE COOKIE."

STRONG ENOUGH TO PLAY.

SOT: ASHLYN "ITS NOT WHAT ANYBODY WOULD WANT BUT IM PRETTY FORTUNATE WITH HOW IVE BEEN ABLE TO HANDLE IT."

IN BETWEEN MEDICAL TREATMENTS, WHEN FEELING GOOD, ASHLYN SUITS UP.

SOT: DOUG "TO KNOW 2 DAYS AFTER A ROUND OF CHEMO SHES IN A JERSEY JOGGING OUT TO RIGHT FIELD WHERE SHE BELONGS ITS HEARTWARMING ITS MOTIVATIONAL, HOWEVER YOU WANT TO SAY IT. ITS HOW LIFE SHOULD BE. "

SOT: KENDAL "SHES LOVES THE SPORT, AND HER DRIVE PLAY IS CRAZY HOW SHES SO STRONG AND GETS OUT HERE."

STAYING POSITIVE CAN BE A CHALLENGE FOR ANYONE IN THIS SITUATION...NOT FOR ASHLYN.

SOT: DOUG "ITS AN UNBELIEVABLE ATTITUDE THAT EVERYBODY NEEDS TO CATCH."

SOT: KRISTI "TO WATCH HER GO THROUGH THIS, NOTHING MAKES ME PROUD THAN TO SEE HOW SHES HANDLING THIS."

SOT: ASHLYN "MY TYPE OF PERSONALITY IS I WANT TO BE THERE FOR EVERYONE ELSE AND ITS HARD WEN EVERYONE WANTS TO BE THERE FOR ME."

THE WILDCATS ARE DETERMINED TO MAKE A DEEP RUN AT STATE.

NATS

SOT: ASHLYN "WE WANT TO END WITH A BANG OF COURSE. IT WOULD BE CRAZY."

BUT THE BLUE RIBBONS AND NUMBER 26 WRISTBANDS ARE A SMALL REMINDER OF SOMETHING MUCH MORE IMPORTANT.

SOT: KYAH "WE LOVE SOFTBALL ITS OUR LIFE RIGHT NOW WERE IN HIGH SCHOOL, BUT WE NEED TO LIVE OUR LIVES TO THE FULLEST, AND ASHLYN SHOWS THAT RIGHT NOW."

SOT: DOUG "WHEN YOU LISTEN TO THE GIRLS TALK ABOUT HER AND WHAT SHE MEANS TO THEM WHAT SHE MEANS TO US, HUMBOLDT, WERE ALL WORKING THROUGH THIS TOGETHER AND WE`LL GET THROUGH IT."

SOT: ASHLYN "YOU DON`T KNOW WHAT TOMORROW IS GOING TO BRING. I COULD BE SICK I COULD BE HEALTHY, BUT IF IM OK TODAY THAT`S OUR BIGGEST BLESSING"

A BLESSING INDEED...IN HUMBOLDT. JOHN SEARS, CHANNEL 13 SPORTS.>