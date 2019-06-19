Blood Donations Needed Ahead of July 4th Holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa –Thursday is Blood Donor Day. LifeServe Blood Center hopes to have at least 500 people donate during the drive, which would impact the lives of 1,500 patients who need blood products.

Danielle West with LifeServe Blood Center said, “We specifically put it on this day knowing we’d be closed on the 4th of July. People are busy traveling, not really thinking about blood donation, but really the need for blood increases over the holiday and all the time over the summer the need is higher.”

Blood Donor Day kicks off at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Thursday, June 20th. It’s at the Elwell Family Food Center from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donors will be treated to fair food. The drive continues at Valley West Mall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Center Court.

No appointment is needed, but you can pledge to donate on LifeServe Blood Center’s website.