Creston Police, DCI Investigating After Woman Shot Early Wednesday

CRESTON, Iowa – Police in Creston are investigating after a woman was shot early Wednesday morning.

A 911 call came in at 2:05 a.m. about a shooting at 1204 N Pine St., Apartment A. When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to the Greater Regional Medical Center and then transferred to a hospital in Des Moines. The woman’s condition and name have not been released by police.

Police say everyone involved in the shooting has been identified and there is no danger to the public.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting local police with the case.