‘Girls Rock! Des Moines’ Summer Camp Jams in Brand-New Recording Studio

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The "Girls Rock! Des Moines" summer camp is inside Franklin Junior High School and this year they have a brand-new recording studio.

Girls, ages 10 through 16 come together for two weeks, learn a new instrument and create a rock band.

“I decided to just step out of my comfort zone because I play piano and I sing but I’ve never played guitar,” 16-year-old Girls Rock Camper Ava Palmer said.

The camp teaches girls about a career and hobby that is predominantly male-focused.

“I want to be in a band, and I want to be like 'hey I’m a woman I can do this,'” 13-year-old Girls Rock Camper Jay Fields said.

The campers have individual lessons as well as history lessons about female artists.

“I didn’t really know Gwen Stefani was a big singer, I thought she was just a model or something like that,” 10-year-old Girls Rock Camper Jamison Reinders said.

And now these young female artists can learn about different aspects of the music world with a brand new $20,000 recording studio, paid for by a Variety Children’s Charity grant and a private donor.

“How to be a sound engineer, how to match beats and perhaps maybe you want to be a D.J.,” Girls Rock Director of Programming Sara Routh said.

The studio allows campers to see the whole process of creating an album.

“Instead of just going to a studio and recording they can see what all the buttons, what all the programming is, how to set up a live room, why do we have a vocal booth, and then for it to be all female owned and operated is pretty stellar,” Routh said.

All the camps are full for the summer, but they have year-round programming and workshops and social events that you can find on their Facebook and Instagram.

You can see these bands perform a cover and an original song at Wooly’s this Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the door.