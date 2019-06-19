Iowa Couple On High Alert As Dominican Wedding Plans Approach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- Nicole Dobernecker is from Charter Oak Iowa. Later this year, she and her fiancé Christian plan to get married in the Dominican Republic.

"It’s supposed to be a big special day and a special time for everyone," Dobernecker saod.

Dobernecker plans to get married in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic. While on the other side of the island in Punta Cana, NBC news reports a 55-year-old man from New Jersey names Joseph allen was found dead in his hotel room.

Allen is among at least nine other Americans who have died in Dominican resorts this past year.

“That’s just natural for me to say because I don’t want people to worry but I do worry for the people I have traveling from here," Dobernecker said.

Although the cause of those deaths is under investigation, the Polk County Health Department says there are ways travelers can protect themselves.

“For the Dominican Republic we say to get vaccinated for cholera, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, your flu vaccine, your mumps, measles, and rubella, rabies and typhoid fever," Nola Aigner with the Polk county Health Department said. “Make sure you are taking really good mosquito protection we can see Dengue Fever, Zika, and West Nile."

Dobernecker says the recent deaths haven't caused her to change her wedding plans, she hopes the victim's families get the answers they're looking for.

Vaccines vary by country. Click here for more information.