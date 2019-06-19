Suspect in Mollie Tibbetts’ Murder Seeks Delay to Prepare for Evidence Hearing

Posted 11:05 am, June 19, 2019, by

Cristhian Rivera (WHO-HD)

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — The man accused of murdering Mollie Tibbetts is now asking for more time to prepare for a suppression hearing.

Lawyers for Cristhian Bahena Rivera want a judge to dismiss evidence found during a search of his car because he claims police did not read him his Miranda rights. Police say they found Mollie’s blood during that search.

Tibbetts disappeared during a jog in her hometown of Brooklyn on July 18, 2018. Her body was found more than a month later hidden in a cornfield.

Rivera’s lawyers also say they’re waiting for evidence to be turned over to them obtained by police in May after they received a search warrant for Rivera’s Google account and any location information for July of 2018.

A judge has yet to rule on this latest filing.

Rivera’s trial is scheduled for September in Woodbury County.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.