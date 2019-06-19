× Suspect in Mollie Tibbetts’ Murder Seeks Delay to Prepare for Evidence Hearing

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — The man accused of murdering Mollie Tibbetts is now asking for more time to prepare for a suppression hearing.

Lawyers for Cristhian Bahena Rivera want a judge to dismiss evidence found during a search of his car because he claims police did not read him his Miranda rights. Police say they found Mollie’s blood during that search.

Tibbetts disappeared during a jog in her hometown of Brooklyn on July 18, 2018. Her body was found more than a month later hidden in a cornfield.

Rivera’s lawyers also say they’re waiting for evidence to be turned over to them obtained by police in May after they received a search warrant for Rivera’s Google account and any location information for July of 2018.

A judge has yet to rule on this latest filing.

Rivera’s trial is scheduled for September in Woodbury County.