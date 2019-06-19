× Union Pacific Train Derails in Tama County

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa — A Union Pacific train derailed early Wednesday morning in Tama County between Belle Plain and Chelsea — near X Avenue.

Several rail cars are completely off the tracks laying on their sides — and others are crunched together further down. According to a spokeswoman with Union Pacific, 28 cars were involved, but it doesn’t appear the engine was part of the derailment.

The train was headed to Chicago from North Platte, Nebraska and was carrying sugar and soda ash. The undamaged portions of the train have been removed but there’s no word yet on when the rest of the wreckage will be cleared away.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.