Des Moines Metro Welcoming New Residents with GDMP Event

DES MOINES, Iowa — For its size, Des Moines is growing faster than Chicago, Kansas City, and Minneapolis.

Eleven-thousand people moved to the metro in 2017.

As a way to welcome newcomers to the city, the Greater Des Moines Partnership is hosting a welcome reception Thursday evening. It’s an event the Partnership hosts every quarter.

Career opportunities are the driving force behind bringing people to the metro and the goal is to keep them here by making them feel like they belong.

The Greater Des Moines Partnership says the key is making a personal connection.

“They need to be able to find their community here in addition to their great career opportunities they have found and so if we can be a little…play small role in make those connections and building that sense of community then we feel we have a made a big accomplishment and a big first step,” said Mary Bontrager with the Greater Des Moines Partnership.

The welcome reception begins at 5:00 p.m. at West End Architectural Salvage at 22 9th St. in Des Moines.

It’s open to any new residents to the Des Moines’ metro area.